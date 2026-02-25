Lucky Chops headlines the 2026 Weekend of Jazz at Beavercreek High School

Renowned jazz band Lucky Chops is headlining this year’s Beavercreek High School Weekend of Jazz, Saturday, February 28. WYSO music contributor Greg Simms Jr. spoke with baritone saxophone player Daro Behroozi about what to expect from this weekend's performance.

Greg Simms Jr: How did the band form? When did you get together?

Daro Behroozi: The band started in 2006 when we were students at LaGuardia high school in New York City. We got together to play at the Filipino Day parade and busked in Central Park afterwards. We kept this up for a while and here we are today!

Simms: How would you describe Lucky Chops? How would you explain your sound?

Behroozi: Lucky Chops doesn’t have any one particular sound; we have always tried to create a space for different members to contribute their own evolving musical interests and explore their intersections. One current that runs through all of the different sounds and styles is the emulation of the voice on our instruments. Whether we’re playing melodies, improvised solos, or ensemble parts, we try to play as if we are singing through our instruments, shaping how we direct our breath which then forms a unique connection with audiences.

Simms: I see that you regularly do school visits/lectures. How important is the educational component to the band?

Behroozi: Ever since our first videos began to circulate online and we started receiving messages and cover videos from young musicians telling us about how we were inspiring them to play their instruments, education has been a central part of our mission. We got our start because of encouragement and support we received as high school music students, and we want to pass along that inspiration to the next generation.

Simms: On Feb. 28 you’ll be headlining and performing at Beavercreek High School. What can concertgoers expect from you guys at the show?

Behroozi: Of course we’ll be playing plenty of our classic high energy party songs, but we’ll also be introducing some different energy from recent covers and also previewing some new music that we’re working on!

Simms: How often do you do non-educational tours/performances?

Behroozi: At our peak in the years before Covid, we were touring for almost half of the year consistently, but nowadays, after doing this for almost 20 years, and having other personal and professional commitments, we are performing much less frequently. Having the flexibility to adapt the band schedule to different phases of life that we find ourselves in has made it possible for us to continue for so long, and we’ll see where the next chapter takes us.

Simms: Are you working on and/or promoting any original music currently?

Behroozi: Indeed, we are, including new originals by our newest band members. We are really excited to share what we’ve been working on, so keep an eye out for some new releases in the near future.

Simms: What is the ultimate goal of Lucky Chops?

Behroozi: Ultimately to return to the source and break free from the confines of the self, but in the meantime to share the music that’s inside of us, and to connect with and inspire others in doing so.

For more information on the Beavercreek High School Weekend of Jazz, visit www.weekendofjazz.org

