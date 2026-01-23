© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Centerville, Wright State grad Hannah Beachler up for Oscar for work on ‘Sinners’

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:07 PM EST
a woman stands outside a window for a portrait, looking at the camera
Wright State
/
Public Domain
Hannah Beachler, a 2005 graduate of Wright State’s Motion Pictures Program, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Production Design for her work on “Sinners.”

Centerville High School and Wright State University graduate, Hannah Beachler has received her second academy award nomination.

Beachler was nominated for best production design on the film “Sinners” in the 98th annual Oscar Academy Awards.

She previously won an Oscar for her work on “Black Panther” in 2018 and has been credited in other major productions including “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” “Moonlight” and more.

Downtown Dayton’s NEON Theater will offer a return, week-long screening of “Sinners” starting Jan. 30.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien on March 15.
Tags
Arts & Culture Wright State University
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank