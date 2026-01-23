Centerville, Wright State grad Hannah Beachler up for Oscar for work on ‘Sinners’

Centerville High School and Wright State University graduate, Hannah Beachler has received her second academy award nomination.

Beachler was nominated for best production design on the film “Sinners” in the 98th annual Oscar Academy Awards.

She previously won an Oscar for her work on “Black Panther” in 2018 and has been credited in other major productions including “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” “Moonlight” and more.

Downtown Dayton’s NEON Theater will offer a return, week-long screening of “Sinners” starting Jan. 30.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien on March 15.

