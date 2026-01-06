© 2026 WYSO
Musician applications are open for the 2026 Dayton Porchfest

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published January 6, 2026 at 10:04 AM EST
Crows sit on a lawn in the St. Anne's Hill neighborhood during Dayton Porchfest 2025.
Dayton Porchfest
/
contributed
2025 was Dayton Porchfest's biggest year yet with over 50 bands performing in St. Anne's Hill.

Plans for Dayton's summer music season are already well underway, even in the early days of 2026, and one of Dayton's popular, volunteer-run festivals is seeking musicians.

Dayton Porchfest 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 22 in the St. Anne's Hill neighborhood. Last year was the festival's biggest year to date with over 50 bands participating on porches across the historic east Dayton neighborhood.

Applications are now open for Dayton-area bands and musicians interested in performing at the event. A variety of genres and styles will be accepted, but artists must perform original music to be considered. For more information, and to apply, visit: https://www.daytonporchfest.org/application
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
