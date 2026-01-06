Musician applications are open for the 2026 Dayton Porchfest

Plans for Dayton's summer music season are already well underway, even in the early days of 2026, and one of Dayton's popular, volunteer-run festivals is seeking musicians.

Dayton Porchfest 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 22 in the St. Anne's Hill neighborhood. Last year was the festival's biggest year to date with over 50 bands participating on porches across the historic east Dayton neighborhood.

Applications are now open for Dayton-area bands and musicians interested in performing at the event. A variety of genres and styles will be accepted, but artists must perform original music to be considered. For more information, and to apply, visit: https://www.daytonporchfest.org/application