What's Great in Dayton: March 7 - 13, 2025

Rock your red pumps: It's National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and you can Rock Your Red Pumps at an evening of learning, music, fun, appetizers & mocktails. It's at Dominion Ministries International (6542 N. Union Road, Clayton), 5:30 to 8pm.

Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song: From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked this all-new fall-down, funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast at Victoria Theatre.

Science Saturday: At the Joe Clark Innovation Lab, you'll learn about the principles of flight as you design and build kites and test them in the vertical wind tunnel, 1 to 3pm.

Aullwood Pancake Brunch: A hearty feast of pancakes with scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice, hot chocolate, and, of course, plenty of real maple syrup. Take a tour of Aullwood's sugarbush to learn about the fascinating process of maple sugar making, 10am to 1pm.

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story: Rich with archival gems and Liza Minnelli’s own point of view Bruce David Klein's luminous documentary film. This special one time only screening is at The Neon at 3pm.

American Mosaic: The Bach Society of Dayton chorus will perform with organ, harp, and percussion at Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church (3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering) at 4pm.

Nominate a peacemaker: The Miami Valley Peace Maker Award honors individuals who have made a meaningful impact in their communities by promoting peace and nonviolence. If you know someone whose quiet but powerful work deserves recognition submit a nomination. The deadline for submissions is March 24.