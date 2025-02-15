What's Great in Dayton: February 14 - 20, 2025

Cinderella: She yearns to escape from her life as a scullery maid to her mean and jealous stepsisters. Enter her Fairy Godmother, a handsome prince, a little help and a lot of magic, and Cinderella gets a glimpse of living happily ever after at the Schuster Center. Friday, Saturday, & Sunday.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression: A fabulous soul concert is Friday at The Brightside, 8pm.

Learn to make maple syrup: On Saturday learn how maple syrup is made start to finish. Tours are between 2 to 3 pm and maple syrup will be for sale. Park at the Tecumseh Land Trust Office. This is rain or shine and since it takes place entirely outside be prepared for the weather and mud.

Queens of the Decks: Queens of the Decks is an empowering and inclusive space for all highlighting the incredible talents of female artists in the EDM scene here in Ohio! It's at Cosmo Joes Saturday, 8pm to 2am.

Dayton Art Fair: Celebrating local talent and contemporary art in the Dayton Arcade rotunda Saturday, 11am to 6pm and Sunday, 11am to 4pm.

The Mound Builders in Ohio: When settlers arrived in the Ohio area they were impressed to find large earthworks in the shapes of mounds enclosures and animal effigies. This program visits some of these sites many in the Dayton region and looks at the ancient indigenous people who built them. Sunday at 2pm at Wright Memorial Public Library.

