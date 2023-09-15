What's Great in Dayton: September 15 - 21, 2023

The Producers: A play this weekend is The Producers. The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! Victoria Theatre: Friday 8pm Saturday 2 & 8pm.

This is Tom Jones: Another play is This is Tom Jones! Henry Fielding’s heart-throbbing masterpiece meets the frenzied mop-top sounds of the 1960s known as the British Invasion. Aristocrats, wenches, and scalawags, abound in this bawdy and rollicking romp through the back roads and bedchambers of England. It's at the Human Race Theatre through September 24.

Help families stay warm this winter: You can donate new or gently worn coats and winter accessories to help families in need across the Miami Valley. It's Coats for Kids and collection barrels available now through October 13th.

Seafood Fest: Tons of local food trucks are cooking shrimp, crab, lobster, and more at the Dayton Seafood Fest. It's at The Yellow Cab Tavern tonight, 5 to 9pm.

Two events on the river: On Saturday at the Riverscape in downtown Dayton are two events. One is the Hispanic Heritage Festival & Parade. It has lots of Hispanic arts, dance, music, and food from 11am to 11pm. AND at the same point is the United Rehabilitation Services Rubber Duck Regatta with the famous duck drop at 4:30pm.

Concours d’Elegance: The Dayton Concours d’Elegance is Sunday. This car show features 200 antique and classic automobiles and motorcycles at the Carillon Historical Park 10:30am to 4pm.

Wrapping up summer at Levitt Pavilion: Tonight and Saturday at The Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton are the two final concerts of the season. They are at 7pm and there is no cost - just bring a chair.

