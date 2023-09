Photos: Tippapalooza brings regional talent to historic downtown Tipp City

September 2, 2023 marked the latest outing of Tippapalooza with a big change for the family-friendly music festival: a new location in heart of historic downtown Tipp City.

This year's musical lineup included regional favorites TINO (with an appearance from Safe Money), The 1984 Draft, Heather Redman and the Reputation, and M Ross Perkins. Proceeds from the festival benefitted CASA/GAL of Miami County.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.