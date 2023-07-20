New Hits from Ohio artists: Rachel Litteral…singing ANYTHING

Today’s edition of New Hits from Ohio artists is a special one. Because the talent from today’s subject is special. Local singer/songwriter Rachel Litteral is a marvel. She’s been performing around the Miami Valley for a number of years, but honestly, I’d never heard of her until very recently…and that ain’t cool. Because everybody should know about Litteral. Her singing voice and her songwriting is amazing.

Usually, I don’t write and showcase artists who don’t have any songs (or videos of original songs) for me to post. I think it’s important to show readers and listeners well produced content from the subjects I profile. Admittedly, I couldn’t find any singles or cuts from Litteral, but I did find a few performance clips. And since I think she’s fantastic, I posted a clip below of her performing at The Trolley Stop. I don't know the names of the two (original) songs she sings. Just click on the vid, and experience… magic.

See? What did I tell ya’? Rachel Litteral is her name.

Tell it to everybody.