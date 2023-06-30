What's Great in Dayton: June 30 - July 6, 2023

Aviation history: The WACO Aircraft Company was the largest manufacturer of civil aircraft in the country in the late 1920's and early 30's and The WACO Aircraft Museum is dedicated to the plant and the employees that made it great. This is up in Troy and you experience and learn about the "Golden Age of Aviation."

Celtic music in Troy: On Friday evening up in Troy you can see and hear Dulahan, a five-piece Celtic ensemble. Find Prouty Plaza right in the heart of downtown Troy and bring a lawn chair. It’s 7:30 and there is no cost.

Films for the whole family: The SUMMER FAMILY FILM FEST is on Saturday. It's at The Neon and doors open at 10:30am. There is no cost for tickets. Saturday it's CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

Summer concerts at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are in full swing. This is in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.

Your thoughts needed: The classical radio station, WDPR, wants your input. Go to discoverclassical.org and take their survey.