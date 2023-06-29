© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

"Kids Day" the focus of a triple-header soccer match this weekend

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
The Dayton Dutch Lions in action.
Laura Falkner
/
Saturday marks the season ending matchup between the Dayton Dutch Lions and FC Dayton women's soccer teams and a day celebrating local youth.

On Saturday, the Dayton Dutch Lions FC will host a triple-header soccer match at Dayton Outpatient Center Stadium in West Carrollton.

The event kicks off at 1pm with the Lions’ youth academy taking on Lexington. The Women’s team will take on FC Dayton at 3pm, and the men's team takes the field at 6pm to battle it out with their Cleveland rivals.

It’s also Kid's Day – Kids get in for free and will receive a gift when they enter. They’re also encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume.

Bradley Schluter is head coach and owner of FC Dayton. He says all the league teams are focused on introducing soccer to local youth.

“You have young players who see other local players and they can start to Vision like hey I want to be like you know player a or player B and they can kind of see like hey they went to school here and they played club soccer here and now they're playing college here I can be like them if I work hard,” he says.

A local nonprofit will also benefit from the Saturday event, with some of the proceeds supporting Hannah's Treasure Chest.

The Kids Day celebration is being sponsored by Dayton Children's Hospital.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
