"Kids Day" the focus of a triple-header soccer match this weekend

On Saturday, the Dayton Dutch Lions FC will host a triple-header soccer match at Dayton Outpatient Center Stadium in West Carrollton.

The event kicks off at 1pm with the Lions’ youth academy taking on Lexington. The Women’s team will take on FC Dayton at 3pm, and the men's team takes the field at 6pm to battle it out with their Cleveland rivals.

It’s also Kid's Day – Kids get in for free and will receive a gift when they enter. They’re also encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume.

Bradley Schluter is head coach and owner of FC Dayton. He says all the league teams are focused on introducing soccer to local youth.

“You have young players who see other local players and they can start to Vision like hey I want to be like you know player a or player B and they can kind of see like hey they went to school here and they played club soccer here and now they're playing college here I can be like them if I work hard,” he says.

A local nonprofit will also benefit from the Saturday event, with some of the proceeds supporting Hannah's Treasure Chest.

The Kids Day celebration is being sponsored by Dayton Children's Hospital.

