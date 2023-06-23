What's Great in Dayton: June 23 - 29, 2023

Learn about the August election: This coming Tuesday evening is a presentation all about the August election and its impacts. It's at the Sinclair College auditorium and our former Governor Bob Taft is one of the speakers. You need to register for this and there is no cost.

Carillon Rail Festival: Saturday and Sunday at Carillon Park is a two-day family fun event. The Carillon Rail Festival features miniature train rides, live steam engines, model train displays, historical displays, train merchandise, rail vendors, and much more.

Summer Book Sale: If you’d like to get some paperbacks to read, the Centerville Library is having their Summer Book Sale. Hundreds of paperbacks available for $5 per bag. It’s today and Saturday.

A Big Dill: Pickle Fest- Just Dill With It is Saturday at Austin Landing 3 to 9pm.

INDIGO: INDIGO is a powerful and heartfelt musical about accepting the mistakes our parents make and challenging ourselves to repair our own. This is at the Loft and is wrapping up this weekend.

Summer movies for the whole family: The SUMMER FAMILY FILM FEST is on Saturday. It's at The Neon and doors open at 10:30am. There is no cost for tickets. Saturday it's Curious George

Summer concerts at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are in full swing. These concerts are in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.