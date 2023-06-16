What's Great in Dayton: June 16 - 22, 2023

Hedda Gabler: Hedda Gabler is a Broadway adaptation of Ibsen's timeless drama. It presents a sympathetic yet striking and powerful Hedda in the classic tale of her struggle to find a means of escape from a loveless ordinary existence. It's at the Dayton Theatre Guild through Sunday.

INDIGO: a powerful and heartfelt musical about accepting the mistakes our parents make and challenging ourselves to repair our own. This is at the Loft now through June 25.

Dayton Hot Dog Fest: With tons of vendors serving Hot Dogs, sausages, and thematic dishes in addition to their standard menus this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss!. It's at The Yellow Cab today from 5 to 9pm.

Free pet microchipping: On Saturday SICSA is providing a microchip for your dog. Microchips are offered on a first-come first-served basis while supplies last 9 to 11am. Go to SICSA's main location in Centerville and there is no cost.

Summer Family Film Festival: It's at The Neon and doors open at 10:30am. There is no cost for tickets. On Saturday it's WILD KRATTS & NATURE CAT – this screening will be followed by a visit with Five River’s Metro Parks Live Animal Ambassadors.

Sunday at Front Street: Father's Day Art Hop & Beer Garden with Food Trucks is on Sunday at Front Street. Get inspired as you explore the outdoor market and three industrial sized buildings chalk full of working art studios, galleries, and boutiques representing the artwork of more than 250 artists! 11am to 4pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are now back in full swing. These concerts are in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.