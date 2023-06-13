Tippapalooza announces 2023 festival lineup and a new location in Tipp City

Celebrating its 11th year, the Tippapalooza music festival will make its home at a new location in the heart of historic downtown Tipp City at the intersection of South Second Street and Main Street.

The lineup for the September 2, 2023 event includes regional favorites from a variety of genres with M Ross Perkins headlining and Heather Redman and the Reputation, TINO, and the 1984 Draft completing the bill.

Early tickets sale are available now. The 2023 edition of Tippapalooza will benefit CASA/GAL of Miami County, which provides and trains volunteer advocates within the court system for children who have been abused or neglected.