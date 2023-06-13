© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Tippapalooza announces 2023 festival lineup and a new location in Tipp City

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Sonic Springs on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
/
Heather Redman & The Reputation will perform at this year's Tippapalooza (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

Celebrating its 11th year, the Tippapalooza music festival will make its home at a new location in the heart of historic downtown Tipp City at the intersection of South Second Street and Main Street.

The lineup for the September 2, 2023 event includes regional favorites from a variety of genres with M Ross Perkins headlining and Heather Redman and the Reputation, TINO, and the 1984 Draft completing the bill.

Early tickets sale are available now. The 2023 edition of Tippapalooza will benefit CASA/GAL of Miami County, which provides and trains volunteer advocates within the court system for children who have been abused or neglected.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
