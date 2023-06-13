New Hits from Ohio artists: 'New World'

Check out this amazing new single from the Southern Ohio and West Virginia reared hard Rock band Brood XIII. New World is a gale force blast of modern Rock with just enough Pop music in its DNA helix. It’s a great song that comes from a very impressive self titled LP.

You can listen to the New World song and the LP via the link below. Also, you can learn more about Brood XIII here. You all know the routine. Listen, tell (your friends), and support. Also, you may want to keep the name Brood XIII in your memory. These guys are the real deal, and should make some real noise for themselves really soon.