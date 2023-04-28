What's Great in Dayton: April 28 - May 4, 2023

Beautiful art to bid on: The Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction is tonight from 6 to 10 in the Arcade. Beautiful art to bid on and to support The Contemporary Dayton.

Sonic Springs: The second annual Sonic Springs is tonight and it features some of our region's best and brightest talents. Go to The Brightside at 8pm....and it's a benefit for us....WYSO!

A Packard party: The Packard Spring Fling at America’s Packard Museum right here in downtown Dayton is tonight and Saturday. Lots of Packards to look at and hear so much about these famous cars…and a party where you will be dancing.

Native plant sale: The Aullwood Native Plant Sale features more than 100 species including Virginia Bluebells, Giant White Trillium, Squirrel Corn, Twinleaf, and more. Today it closes at 4 and Saturday, it's 9am to 4pm.

Book sale: And if you want to get some more books there are thousands of books available today and Saturday at Centerville Library (111 West Spring Valley Road). It’s open today until 5:30pm or tomorrow it’s 10 to 4.

Barbecue: Barbecue is a hilarious and devastating comedy about how the four O’Mallery siblings have planned it for their youngest sister Barbara. It’s at the Human Race Theatre and wrapping up this weekend.

And the last Friday of April is Arbor Day…so hug a tree today.