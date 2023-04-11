Take your shot at stardom at this local open mic event

If you’re a Miami Valley artist who wants to be heard, you can check out the Lost in Translation OPEN MIC (pt14) event this Thursday, April 13th in Dayton, Ohio. The Lost in Translation open mic series is very popular among local creatives.

Info for the event:

L.I.T(est) Open Mic in the city!

Every SECOND THURSDAY of the month we all come together and VIBE OUT.

DJ. JRK is known for keeping the vibrations on point giving you a mixture of old school R&B and Hip Hop with some of the New NeoSoul / R&B / Hip Hop energy!

We welcome all types of talent! We've had Poets, Lyricists, Singers, Musicians, Dancers, Speakers and more dope talent touch our stage so if you feel like you have some expressing to do don't hesitate to reach out to us at PoetiicUniversityNE@gmail.com and inquire about getting on stage.

We allow 20 performances per event, FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.

DOORS OPEN AT 7PM

PERFORMANCES WILL START ABOUT 7:45PM

1675 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45432

If you’ve got something to say, sing, or rhyme…this Thursday is your time.

