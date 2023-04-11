© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Take your shot at stardom at this local open mic event

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT
337348837_602548568132437_1475100580842099668_n.jpg

If you’re a Miami Valley artist who wants to be heard, you can check out the Lost in Translation OPEN MIC (pt14) event this Thursday, April 13th in Dayton, Ohio. The Lost in Translation open mic series is very popular among local creatives.

Info for the event:

L.I.T(est) Open Mic in the city!
Every SECOND THURSDAY of the month we all come together and VIBE OUT.

DJ. JRK is known for keeping the vibrations on point giving you a mixture of old school R&B and Hip Hop with some of the New NeoSoul / R&B / Hip Hop energy!

We welcome all types of talent! We've had Poets, Lyricists, Singers, Musicians, Dancers, Speakers and more dope talent touch our stage so if you feel like you have some expressing to do don't hesitate to reach out to us at PoetiicUniversityNE@gmail.com and inquire about getting on stage.

We allow 20 performances per event, FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.

DOORS OPEN AT 7PM
PERFORMANCES WILL START ABOUT 7:45PM
1675 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45432

If you’ve got something to say, sing, or rhyme…this Thursday is your time.

Arts & Culture MusicPoetry
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley.
