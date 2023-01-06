Soundbites: New Haven

Okay. This is my second article in this series where it’s impossible to post one song from a very promising artist/group. That’s a massive complement to whoever I profile.

The word massive is applicable to the Dayton based Metal group New Haven. These guys have the potential to be massive national stars. You can hear (and see) for yourself with the videos and links I’ll present to you. The band’s sound is great, their look is impressive, and their charisma pops off the camera. If I was a major label A&R person, I’d trip over myself signing them to a record deal.

Click on and rock out to three songs of theirs that I dig: My Eyes, Naughty Little Thing, and Home pt. 2. Is New Haven the Miami Valley’s next Hawthorne Heights? To be continued…

New Haven’s Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newhavenohio

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NewHavenohio/videos

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewHavenohio

