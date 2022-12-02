PHOTOS: Julia Reichert throughout the years

2 of 11 — Directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar live 25 minutes from the Fuyao factory in Dayton. Their previous film, The Last Truck, documented the closing of a GM factory in Moraine, Ohio.

Directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar live 25 minutes from the Fuyao factory in Dayton. Their previous film, The Last Truck, documented the closing of a GM factory in Moraine, Ohio.

David Holm / Netflix