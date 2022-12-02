PHOTOS: Julia Reichert throughout the years
While she was a student at Antioch College, Julia Reichert hosted a radio show on WYSO called The Single Girl.
2 of 11 — Directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar live 25 minutes from the Fuyao factory in Dayton. Their previous film, The Last Truck, documented the closing of a GM factory in Moraine, Ohio.
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert in Dayton during the production of ReInvention Stories in 2012.
(from left) Julia Reichert with former WYSO staff members Jo Anne Wallace and Sarah Buckingham in 2012
(from left) Steven Bognar, Sarah Buckingham and Julia Reichert on the air during a WYSO's Spring Membership Drive in 2012.
Julia Reichert (left) with Juliet Fromholt and Shawndra Jones during training for ReInvention Stories
Julia Reichert visiting with former WYSO colleagues at the station's 2015 reunion.
(from left) Former WYSO news director Jo Anne Wallace, Julia Reichert and Jocelyn Robinson at the station during WYSO's 2015 reunion.
Julia Reichert (center) with past and present colleagues at WYSO's 2015 reunion.
Julia Reichert (right) visits with former colleagues at WYSO's 2015 reunion.
Academy award winning documentarian and longtime Yellow Springs resident Julia Reichert died Dec. 1. She was 76. She was known around the world as the godmother of independent documentary film.
She was a four time Academy Award nominee. Her film, "American Factory," made with her partner Steven Bognar, won the 2019 Academy Award for best documentary feature. It told the story of the evolution of the Fuyao auto glass factory in Moraine, Ohio.
Riechert was a 1971 graduate of Antioch College and professor of motion pictures at Wright State University for 26 years.
Reichert got her start in media at WYSO, where she hosted a music program called the Single Girl in 1971.