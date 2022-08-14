WYSO Weekend: August 14, 2022
In today's program:
- WYSO has lost a founding father. Antioch College alum Terry Herndon died last weekend. He was an electrical engineer, an inventor and the owner of company named Path Scientific in Carlisle, Massachusetts. Herndon was one of three Antioch College students who put WYSO on the air. Neenah Ellis has this remembrance:
- When Congress repealed federal prohibition restrictions legalizing homebrewing in 1978, the doors swung open for D.I.Y. beer lovers. By the 1990’s a craft beer movement was sweeping the nation. The microbrewery/craft beer industry now accounts for twenty percent of America’s one hundred billion dollar market. Early pioneers, like Sierra Nevada’s Ken Grossman, and Pete Slosberg of Pete’s Brewing Company, all started out as home brewers. Now, a Dayton entrepreneur wants to give others a chance to taste the experience first hand. Renee Wilde brings us this story for Culture Couch.
- Kids are already getting back to school and a big portion of local districts are starting back next week. To talk about the challenges facing schools, parents and students, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with Dayton Daily News Education Reporter, Eileen McClory.
- The third annual Black Farming Conference hosted by Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice is next month. This will be the first time it will be held in-person. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa talks with one of the members of the planning committee for the conference, Ariella Brown, about its significance and on recognizing Black farmers. *The Black Farming Conference begins September 9 at Central State University. WYSO is a sponsor for the event. There is no charge to attend the conference.
- Wrapping up today's program is Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.