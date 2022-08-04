Tedeschi Trucks Band brings Wheels of Soul 2022 Tour to Rose Music Center this month

The Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to the Miami Valley area this month. Their Wheels of Soul 2022 tour, originally scheduled for 2020 and 2021 but postponed due to the pandemic, rolls up to the Rose Music Center on July 24, with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Midday music host Evan Miller spoke with namesake guitarist Derek Trucks about the tour, how it feels to get the band back on the road, and about their ongoing four-part album series, I Am The Moon.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon present the Wheels of Soul 2022 Tour at the Rose Music Center on Sunday July 24th. More information can be found at RoseMusicCenter.com.