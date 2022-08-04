© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Tedeschi Trucks Band brings Wheels of Soul 2022 Tour to Rose Music Center this month

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published July 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
TedeschiTrucksBand_750x411_22.jpeg
David McClister
/

The Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to the Miami Valley area this month. Their Wheels of Soul 2022 tour, originally scheduled for 2020 and 2021 but postponed due to the pandemic, rolls up to the Rose Music Center on July 24, with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Midday music host Evan Miller spoke with namesake guitarist Derek Trucks about the tour, how it feels to get the band back on the road, and about their ongoing four-part album series, I Am The Moon.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon present the Wheels of Soul 2022 Tour at the Rose Music Center on Sunday July 24th. More information can be found at RoseMusicCenter.com.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
