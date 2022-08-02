© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT

If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.

The group she formed (in London, England), The Pretenders, released Brass In Pocket in 1979. It was the third single from their debut album, and it became a hit. In the decades since, it’s become an anthem for women, and a beloved song on adult contemporary/classic rock radio stations. And it came from a cooler than cool daughter of Ohio. 

“I’m special…so special.” 

Yes you are, Ms. Hynde.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
