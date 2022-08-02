Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'

If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.

The group she formed (in London, England), The Pretenders, released Brass In Pocket in 1979. It was the third single from their debut album, and it became a hit. In the decades since, it’s become an anthem for women, and a beloved song on adult contemporary/classic rock radio stations. And it came from a cooler than cool daughter of Ohio.

“I’m special…so special.”

Yes you are, Ms. Hynde.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

