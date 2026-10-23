Butler housing authority CEO fired over ‘serious allegations’ of financial mismanagement

The Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority, also known as OneCanopi, has fired its CEO.

According to a press release, a whistleblower raised “serious allegations” about financial mismanagement from CEO Timothy Butler earlier this week, after which he was suspended.

The Board of Commissioners decided Thursday to terminate Butler, effective immediately.

“The Board’s first and highest priority is ensuring the well-being of the residents and families who depend on BMHA/OneCanopi while maintaining the critical services the organization provides to the community,” the press release states. “The irregularities presented to the Board did not align with these values.”

The allegations against Butler, who joined the housing authority last August after a stint in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are unclear.

Neither OneCanopi or Butler could immediately be reached for comment on Friday. The organization’s board said in the press release it couldn’t provide more details on the allegations.

The Board said both federal and state authorities have been notified, and it will cooperate with any criminal investigation.

The commissioners authorized an outside audit to investigate Butler's spending decisions and vendor relationships. They also implemented a freeze on hiring, new vendor agreements and discretionary spending, which they said won’t impact daily operations.

Tim Ayres, the housing authority’s director of human resources, has been appointed interim CEO of the agency, which provides housing to more than 3,500 households in Butler County.

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