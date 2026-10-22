Libertarian candidate calls on Ramaswamy to withdraw from race for Ohio governor

The Libertarian candidate for governor of Ohio is calling for the Republican candidate for governor to withdraw from the race.

Don Kissick is taking issue with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad featuring Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s mother.

“At some point, we have to say enough is enough," Kissick said in an interview. saying that Ramaswamy doesn’t have the character to lead.

“To weaponize someone's history of abuse, the way that the Ramaswamy campaign and Ohio Republicans have through the various political action committee advertisements—it's distasteful," Kissick said. "I've been calling it unmanly, and I just believe that they have taken this whole thread to a level that no one ever should.”

In the ad, Donna Arthur called her daughter a liar for public statements she's made about being sexually assaulted as a child and living in a tent. Acton's brother, Phillip Stearns, backed up Acton's comments, along with court documents that show Arthur's husband was indicted on charges of raping a 12-year-old Amy back in 1978. Cledith Arthur moved out of state, avoiding further court action against him. Donna Arthur chose to go with him, and stayed married to him until he died in 2004. Acton said she has not been in contact with her mother since Arthur lost custody of her children.

Ramaswamy’s campaign has not responded to a request for comment about Kissick’s demand. A Ramaswamy spokesperson said the ad campaign will continue and that "Democrats have regularly used family members of President Trump, RFK Jr, and other Republicans in ads." As he took credit for the ad, Ramaswamy said he'd spend $4 million to put the ad on TV and digital platforms.