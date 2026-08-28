National Weather Service now confirms 14 tornadoes in one day during August 11 storms

Four more tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down during the Aug. 11 storms, including one in southwest Ohio. This brings the total number of tornadoes that day to 14.

The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 11 six miles west of Millville in Butler County and traveled for 11 miles into Hamilton County before lifting near New Baltimore, which is about three miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 90 mph winds damaged large trees and a few outbuildings.

Another EF1 tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Columbus near I-71 and Broad Street a little after 10 a.m.Aug. 11. It traveled for just over a mile before lifting at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One brick apartment building lost the roof and wall structure of the top floor. Other damage in the area was likely caused by straight-line winds.

Another tornado was confirmed in the Columbus area near Upper Arlington just after 10 a.m. The EF0 twister traveled just under three miles through the northern part of the city before lifting just east of I-71 near Weber Road in the North Linden neighborhood. The storm damaged several buildings and flipped a car on I-71 as seen on an ODOT camera. Two people were injured during this tornado. A third EF1 tornado was confirmed in the Columbus area that day.

The fourth newly-confirmed tornado was a weak EF0 tornado with 80 mph winds was confirmed in the vicinity of Plain City in Madison County. Damage was confirmed to crops.

Ohio is now at 44 confirmed tornadoes so far this year, which is twice the annual average.

The National Weather Service has been surveying the damage from the two rounds of storms the morning and afternoon of Aug. 11.

The Storm Prediction Center says the second round of storms was officially classified as a derecho, which is a widespread, long-lived straight-line windstorm associated with a fast-moving band of severe thunderstorms. Damage from derechos are caused by straight-line winds instead of tornadoes. Some wind gusts near 100 mph were observed in central and eastern Ohio.

