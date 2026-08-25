Isaiah Rashad: Tiny Desk Concert

Isaiah Rashad put everything into this Tiny Desk. And in the weeks leading up to the show, we came together to define what "everything" meant for this occasion. So much has happened since The Sun's Tirade in 2016, and through the music, Rashad wanted to talk about it all. As a result, the pride of Chattanooga crafts a performance that feels like a debut for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Rashad's music comprises just as much blues as hip-hop, and his strength lies in raw vulnerability, which he consistently expresses through honest songwriting. Album titles like The House is Burning and the latest, IT'S BEEN AWFUL, spell it out plainly: He's going through it. Family, addiction, sexuality — no stone is unturned. Without studio effects, these Tiny Desk arrangements illuminate his melodic foundation and what he calls " rapping in hieroglyphics ," as he told NPR's Rodney Carmichael. With bashful charm, the TDE veteran gives an ambitious, spiritually bookended 13-song set of his best work thus far.

SET LIST

"Heavenly Father"

"SAME SH!T"

"West Savannah"

"Headshots (4r Da Locals)"

"Wat's Wrong"

"BOY IN RED"

"M.O.M."

"SUPAFICIAL"

"RIP Young"

"SCARED 2 LOOK DOWN"

"GTKY"

"4r Da Squaw"

"Prayers Up"

MUSICIANS

Isaiah Rashad: vocals

Gonzo Mendes: guitar

Amaire Johnson: keys

Dammo Farmer: bass

Chris Panameno: alto sax

Frank Alowishus: trumpet

Diamond Johnson: drums

Norelle: background vocals

Moriah Wenzel: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Director: Josh Newell

Audio Engineer: Becky Brown

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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