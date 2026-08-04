Ohio GOP leaders avoid wading into abuse claims against Rep. Max Miller

A northeast Ohio race for Congress is in the national limelight over claims of domestic violence and child abuse dating years back.

U.S. Rep. Max Miller, of Rocky River, has denied the extensive allegations made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno. Among them are claims that Miller held a gun to Moreno’s daughter’s head and scalded her with hot water. Although their divorce was finalized in 2025, an investigation released last month into more than 2,000 related court records by Mother Jones renewed scrutiny of Miller.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Republican had asked the U.S. House Committee on Ethics to investigate him, Miller said, to “clear (his) name from these horrific attacks.”

“I have absolutely nothing to hide,” Miller wrote on X.

It came within 48 hours of Moreno weighing in for the first time, writing on X the aftermath of his daughter’s bitter divorce had been “hell” for his family and calling Miller’s behavior “increasingly erratic and dangerous.”

“My daughter lives in constant fear of this man,” Moreno told national television outlets Tuesday morning. “You can’t fathom what that makes me feel like.”

Moreno’s daughter and Miller share custody of a two-year-old child, whom sensitive images of were released Sunday when Miller was online, sharing documents related to his divorce.

But top Republican officials in Ohio are not taking sides.

Even after Moreno released that statement, none have come out and told Miller to resign or to end his bid for reelection. When asked by the Statehouse News Bureau on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said he is sad for their child.

“I’m not going to weigh in on it,” DeWine said. “These are very serious allegations that he vehemently denies. Ultimately, if he runs, it’s off to voters.”

Last week, U.S. Sen Jon Husted declined to comment. “I don't have any information about him,” Husted said in an interview with the Statehouse News Bureau.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who did not comment on the allegations Miller is facing or his race for reelection, said Monday morning his office has to finalize candidates by the following Monday, Aug. 10.

Ideastream Public Media’s Kabir Bhatia contributed to this story.