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Trump administration imposes double-digit tariffs on dozens of countries

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

The Trump administration has replaced expiring tariffs with new ones as it pursues its aggressive trade agenda.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben