The War and Treaty: Tiny Desk Concert
I told myself I wasn't going to tear up at this Tiny Desk by The War and Treaty. So much for willpower. When a performance is this strong, there's no holding back.
For more than a decade, Michael and Tanya Trotter, a husband-and-wife duo based in Nashville, have delivered music directly from the heart. There is no pretense; they are exactly themselves. Naturally, it helps to possess voices rich in both opulence and amplitude, along with emotive astuteness. Michael can toss off a gritty scream reminiscent of Bobby Womack, but touched with the sensuality of Teddy Pendergrass, while Tanya can rock out her voice, à la Tina Turner.
Tanya traces her career roots back to Washington, D.C., while Michael's back story is more tangled. He taught himself piano as a soldier when there happened to be an instrument in one of Saddam Hussein's palaces where he and his U.S. Army unit were encamped during the Iraq War. Later, he suffered from PTSD — along with suicidal thoughts and homelessness — which inspired him to write "Five More Minutes."
That song blends classic soul with rock, just two of the many genres the Trotters routinely merge. There are flashes of country, Americana, R&B and funk in their songs. A retro soul vibe runs through this Tiny Desk set, enthralling the audience, which included local family members and the legendary DJ Donnie Simpson.
SET LIST
- "Are You Ready to Love Me?"
- "Five More Minutes"
- "Don't Say Goodbye"
- "Shouldn't Have"
- "High Heels"
MUSICIANS
- Michael Trotter Jr.: vocals, keys
- Tanya Trotter: vocals
- Darion Hodge: bass, music director
- Max Brown: guitar
- Korey Keys: keys
- Jonathan "B.A.M." Holmes: drums
- Blaise Hearn: trumpet
- Colton Good: sax
- Chelsey Green: violin
- Cristina Sands: background vocals
- Jordan Babbs: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Tom Huizenga
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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