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Jazz singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis makes an introspective epic

WBGO | By Trevor Smith
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:01 PM EDT
Nicole Zuraitis
Photo by Drew Bordeaux
Nicole Zuraitis

In 2024, singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis took home the Grammy for best vocal jazz album with a record of all original songs, practically unheard of in the jazz world. Now she's back with her most ambitious project yet: the devil i knew, an epic 20-track album presented in five parts.

On this episode of Jazz Night in America, Zuraitis walks us through each of the five themes of the album – from being the martyr to looking in the mirror. Despite the story being deeply personal, Zuraitis hopes the challenging reality of self-reflection resonates.

"It's not about me," says Zuraitis. "It's about what the listener hears in the end, or what they need to hear."

Credits:

Producer: Trevor Smith; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Senior Producer: Sarah Geledi; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director of NPR Music: Sonali Mehta; Host: Christian McBride.

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Trevor Smith
Trevor joined the WBGO Development Department in April of 2017 and currently handles grant writing and institutional giving initiatives as the Coordinator of Corporate and Foundation Relations.Since graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2011, Trevor has worked extensively in the jazz community in fundraising, events, and artist management capacities.