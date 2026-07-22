Northeast Ohio brewers bring home the gold, silver and bronze from global competition

Ohio brewers took home 101 medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships this past weekend.

The competition, which took place in Oxford, Ohio, had more than 180 categories and subcategories and drew entries from breweries around the world.

About a dozen brewers from Northeast Ohio won medals in the competition.

Among them was Hofbrauhaus Cleveland which won silver in the barrel-aged German lager category for its BBA Doppelbock and bronze in the Kellerbier or Zwickelbier category for its Premium Lager.

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland Hofbrauhaus Cleveland Brewmaster Josh Jones pours beer from a barrel.

Brewmaster Josh Jones said that although he appreciated winning awards this year, the most rewarding part of his job is consistently supplying customers with good beer.

“I think our beer is good, but to place well in a national competition is kind of a new thing for me,” Jones said. “It’s fun. It’s nice to just say, ‘Hey, I think this beer is good. Let’s enter and see what happens.’”

Jones said the U.S. Open Beer Championships makes “everybody brew better beers.”

“There’s definitely a good camaraderie in Northeast Ohio,” Jones said. “People support you if you ever need anything. You don’t normally see that in other industries, that competition helps each other out.”

Other winners in Northeast Ohio included Akronym Brewing in Akron, Missing Falls in

Cuyahoga Falls, Cult Craft Liquids, Masthead Brewing Company and Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland, Bell Tower Brewing Co. in Kent, Immigrant Son Brewing in Lakewood and Phoenix Brewing in Mansfield.

The Brew Kettle, with locations in Brunswick, Strongsville, Mentor, Hudson and Canton, came away with four medals: a gold in the Imperial Red Ale category, silvers in the light IPA and American Black Ale category and a bronze in the barrel-aged strong beer category.

“It’s satisfying to win, and we are very happy to be in the same ballpark as a lot of other exceptional breweries in and out of the country,” said The Brew Kettle’s head brewer, Jack Kephart.

Kephart said he finds value in the competition beyond winning – through team building and suggestions for improving his brews.

“One of the benefits of entering a competition is that the judges fill out a score sheet and give you feedback,” Kephart said. “It’s constructive and allows for introspection to look at your process and ways you want to improve your recipe.”

The U.S. Open Beer Championships includes unconventional categories such as non-alcoholic fruit and spices and root beer, for both kids and adults.

Cult Craft Liquids in Cleveland won gold in the adults category for its Cult Craft Root Beer.

Kids root beer can have a more traditional flavor profile of vanilla, wintergreen and simple sugars.

Viv Kaiser / Cult Craft Liquids Kevin and Viv Kaiser of Cult Craft Liquids in front of a tank that the brew root beer in.

Viv Kaizer, who co-owns Cult Craft Liquids with her husband Eric, explained that adult root beer features more complex flavors from herbs and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, etc.

Kaizer said she felt honored to represent Cleveland and grateful for the support of the businesses that carry Cult Craft.

“We’re so proud to be able to represent another faction of creative people and craft people here in the city and Northeast Ohio,” Kaizer said. “We know how much heart and work and labor it takes to make a brewery function and operate. We’re so proud of all the breweries here in Ohio.”

Cincinnati brewery Third Eye Brewing was named the 2026 Grand National Champion with nine medals overall. Third Eye’s five gold medals set a record for the most gold medals earned in the U.S. Open Beer Championship by a single brewery.

The brewery was also named the 2024 Grand National Champion.

In total, Ohio brewers came away with 101 medals in this year’s championship.

Brew Kettle head brewer Jack Kephart was happy to see so many brewers from all across Ohio honored.

“Everybody’s shooting texts back-and-forth, congratulating each other,” Kephart said. “It’s more than competition. We are all generally very happy when another brewery (in Ohio) does well.”

Medals in Northeast Ohio

Akronym – Akron



Gold: Frontline, California common beer

Silver: Blaze, smoke beer

Bronze: Henry, juicy or hazy strong pale ale

Bell Tower – Kent



Gold: Hermann-ator, strong Bock

Bronze: Amaizing Grace, light lager

Brew Kettle – Brunswick, Strongsville, Mentor, Hudson, Canton



Gold: El Lupulo Libre, Imperial Red Ale

Silver: Light Rajah, light IPA/session IPA

Silver: Black Rajah, American Black Ale

Bronze: Amaroq, barrel aged strong beer

Cult Craft Liquids – Cleveland



Gold: Cult Craft Root Beer, adults root beer

Fat Head’s Brewery – Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted, Canton



Silver: Battle Axe, Baltic-Style Porter

Silver: Thunder Mittens, fruit IPA

Bronze: Goggle Fogger, German Hefeweizen

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland – Cleveland



Silver: BBA Doppelbock, barrel aged German lager

Bronze: Premium Lager, Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

Immigrant Son – Lakewood



Silver: Street Lager, American style fruit beer

Market Garden Brewery – Cleveland



Silver: BA Olde Groundhog, barrel aged barley wine

Silver: Yuzu Lager, American-style fruit beer

Bronze: Olde Groundhog, strong ale

Masthead Brewing Company – Cleveland



Gold: IPA, American IPA

Bronze: Freelance, American strong pale ale

Missing Falls Brewery – Akron



Bronze: To Marzen Back, German-style Oktoberfest/Wiesn

Phoenix Brewing

