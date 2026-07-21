Columbus City Council considers data center regulations, including water usage requirements

Columbus City Council is considering three laws that could further regulate hyperscale data center developments in the city.

Of the three proposed laws being considered in Columbus, none are temporary bans. One would require plans to be created if a data center site is closed and needs to be decommissioned, while the other two deal with regulating water use and connecting to sewer lines.

Council wants to hear from the public at a hearing Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Several cities are passing so-called data center moratoriums that put a hold on new developments while cities consider new rules and regulations. This includes Cleveland with a three-month ban that can be renewed. Plain City is currently weighing a six-month ban.

One of the proposed law requires a water conservation plan for all existing data centers and doesn't allow new data centers unless one is submitted.

This plan would require data centers to submit an inventory of systems that would use water at a data center such as cooling and humidification systems or fire suppression systems; a report indicating current and projected water usage; identification of where the water is coming from.

The proposed law would require an assessment to be completed to determine whether non-potable, reclaimed water — or treated wastewater — can be used.

This would also require conservation measures and water efficiency targets like a drought response plan and regular maintenance of cooling towers at the data centers.

Another law requires all new and existing data centers to submit a site decommissioning plan to the city, should the sites ever been shut down. This would include a submission of a facility inventory, an environmental assessment, a waste management plan, demolition schedule, cost estimate for demolition and more.

This plan would be required for all data centers, even if they aren't planning to end operations anytime soon. The companies would have one year to submit the plans to the city and would be required to provide periodic updates.

A site restoration plan would also be required, should a data center be shut down. This would include plans to address grading, erosion and sediment control and any required landscaping or revegetation.

The final proposed law regulating how data centers tap into sewer lines would require reporting of water usage and potential additives, biocides, corrosion inhibitors or treatment chemicals that are added into the water, once used.

The law would also allow the city to require a data center development to help pay for water infrastructure improvements

While many data centers in central Ohio are located outside of Columbus city limits, many of these still tap into Columbus's water systems. It's estimated that 1.2 billion gallons, or 3% of the city's total water usage, is consumed by data centers annually, according to reporting from the Columbus Dispatch.

The sewer tapping law allows the director of Columbus Water and Power to assess fees to data centers for high discharge, the characteristics of wastewater and infrastructure improvements the city has to make due to data center developments.

The director could also suspend, revoke, or modify sewer service if a data center doesn't comply or if there is any unauthorized or harmful discharges.

All three proposed laws could be considered by Columbus City Council at a future meeting after its summer recess ends August 24.

All three proposed laws can be read online on Councilmember Christopher's Wyche's council page.