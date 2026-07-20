Ohio State professor pleads no contest to lesser charges after assaulting cameraman in February

Ohio State University professor Luke Perez pled no contest Monday to one count of disorderly conduct in Franklin County Municipal Court after he assaulted a cameraman earlier this year.

Perez was fined $100 and sentenced to two years of community control, or parole, starting Monday. Perez was caught on video in February throwing a documentarian, Mike Newman, to the ground as Newman tried to question former Ohio State President E. Gordon Gee.

Gee was an advisor to the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics Culture and Society until recently when his one-year contract ended.

Perez was hired by Ohio State to work at the Chase Center, a program mandated by the Ohio Legislature and aimed at quelling what lawmakers believe is liberal bias on college campuses. He previously taught at Arizona State University.

Perez was placed on administrative leave by Ohio State.

The Ohio State sanctioning committee recommended OSU fire Perez, calling his actions the most egregious incident of workplace violence they had ever investigated.