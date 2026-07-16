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NPR Health

Advice and caution about bad air quality days

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

Want to know how to protect yourself against the worst effects of air pollution on bad air quality days like the Midwest and Northeast are experiencing?

Host Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd share some clips of advice from Mary Rice, director of the Center for Climate Health and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

More advice can be found in this interview.

You can check the Air Quality in your area here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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NPR Health
Here & Now Newsroom