Vinton Co. judge issues gag order in child endangerment case

A Vinton County judge has issued a gag order banning all parties from discussing the case in which a father allegedly kept his 16 children inside a small room.

Vinton County Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers issued the order early Tuesday morning shortly after a request for a gag order was filed by the lawyer for Gary Siders Jr.

Siders Jr., his wife, and his mother and father were arrested two weeks ago after authorities discovered the children in a home in the village of Hamden. The four each face 16 counts of child endangerment.

The order restricts comments that can be made by the Ohio attorney general’s office and the Vinton County prosecutor, sheriff and clerk of courts. The order also restricts comments that can be made by the defense attorney for Siders Jr.

Thomas Billington / WOUB Vinton County Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers looking over papers at the arraignment of Gary Siders Jr. and Sr.

The gag order does not apply to the other three cases, against Gary Siders Sr., Elizabeth Siders, and Christina Siders. However, given that all four cases are identical at this point, it would appear this order also bars the officials from talking about those cases as well.

The attorney representing Siders Jr., Richard Lee Roberts Jr., asked for the gag order after comments made by authorities. Specifically mentioned are comments made by Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, who called the alleged crimes “pure evil” and referred to the children as “almost feral animals.”

Comments made by Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain also were mentioned, including where the sheriff said “our livestock are kept in better conditions” and a reference to the kids living inside a 12-by-12-foot room.

Roberts Jr. said these comments will “unduly influence the potential juror pool” and “can impact Defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

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