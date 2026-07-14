Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces birth of rare Amur leopard

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of its first ever Amur leopard cub Tuesday morning.

The cub, which was born just after midnight on July 1, is the first of its kind born at the zoo in its 144-year history.

“The birth of this Amur leopard cub is an extraordinary milestone for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and a meaningful contribution to the long-term sustainability of the Amur leopard population in human care,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Dr. Chris Kuhar in a release issued Tuesday. “Every birth offers renewed hope for the future of this iconic species and is reflective of the exceptional work of our Animal Care team and the Zoo’s commitment to global wildlife conservation.”

Amur leopards are one of the world's most critically endangered species with fewer than 100 likely remaining out in the wild. They only remain in the southwestern Primorye region of Russia.

The cub and its mother, Marta, have been bonding closely behind the scenes and will not be visible to the public for several weeks.

Since 2013, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has donated over $50,000 to Amur tiger conservation initiatives, which help support interventions that benefit both Amur tigers and Amur leopards.

The zoo will continue to share updates with the community on Facebook and Instagram, including an upcoming public naming opportunity.