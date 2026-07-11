Ginther orders Columbus police to stop statewide sharing of Flock cameras after audit release

Mayor Andrew Ginther has ordered the Columbus Division of Police to stop statewide sharing for Flock Safety surveillance cameras.

Flock cameras are automated license plate reader cameras that often mounted on a skinny black pole or telephone pole, the solar panel charger is more noticeable than the camera itself.

This restriction comes after Columbus police published an audit of Flock camera searches late Friday afternoon, in which the division's analysis said CPD’s network was searched for possible immigration related reasons up to 15,577 times.

“Columbus resources are meant to keep our residents safe and thriving. Any other use is unacceptable,” Ginther said in a statement. “Our data will not be used for the possible purpose of immigration enforcement, by anyone.”

Columbus City Council member Emmanuel Remy asked for the audit.

Ginther said there will be an investigation to search for any misuse of Flock cameras within the police division. In the summary analysis police released, data indicated that 20 of the searches that may be immigration-related originated from Columbus police.

The summary analysis also said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not directly access Columbus’s cameras. However there were searches from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol and other federal agencies. Also included were agencies that have a 287(g) agreement with ICE. That's a federal program that delegates Immigration and Customs Enforcement powers to local law enforcement.

During the June 1 Columbus City Council meeting, police Deputy Chief Tim Myers said police asked that Flock create a way to exclude agencies with 287(g) agreements from searching its cameras.

Flock now relies on the officer performing the search to fill in the type of search in a text box. Critics of Flock say this system is easily bypassed, as the reported reason can be filled with anything.

WOSU had previously been told that the Columbus police were unable to see the specific agencies able to access its cameras.

There are currently four Ohio agencies — Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Sheriff’s Office — that have a contract with Flock and a 287(g) agreement with ICE. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is part of that sharing feature. The other agencies have not responded to records requests.

The CPD had previously stopped sharing nationwide access , instead choosing to only share with individually vetted agencies. It is unclear if a similar protocol will be used after the suspension of the statewide sharing feature.

Remy has said he wants to hold a public hearing about the audit. Columbus City Council is on recess until Aug, 24.