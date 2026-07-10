Cleveland International Film Festival director Hermione Malone steps down

Hermione Malone, head of the Cleveland International Film Festival, is stepping down after a controversial two-year reign. The festival made the announcement Friday.

The Detroit native and former journalist succeeded Marcie Goodman, who retired in June 2024 after 23 years.

Malone’s tenure was marked by repeated accusations of workplace toxicity. In 2025, she responded by saying change is “never really easy” and that staff needed to “reflect” and “recalibrate.” Days later, CIFF Board President Joe Marinucci said there is “a significant challenge in securing a sustainable future for CIFF.”

In April, nonprofit Re-Present Media pulled out of a planned panel for CIFF50 in solidarity with Shakira Refos, CIFF’s former head of public programs. She made allegations of verbal and emotional abuse, which Malone said she “full-throatedly refute(d).”

This year’s 50th festival saw screenings split between Playhouse Square and the original home of CIFF, the Cedar Lee Theatre.

“My tenure at CIFF was focused on helping the Festival harken back to its history while also positioning for the future,” Malone said in a statement. “I’m proud of the strategic work completed this year that provides a clear path forward for the Festival to build toward CIFF 51 and beyond.”

She did not respond to a request for further comment.

CIFF veteran Paul Sloop, director of programing, will "set the artistic direction" for next year's festival, according to the statement, while a search is underway for Malone's replacement.