South Central Ohio Job and Family Services organizes donations for rescued Vinton County children

South Central Ohio Job and Family Services is working to set up a trust for the 16 children who were removed from a squalid Vinton County home last week.

SCOJFS noted that while it's not actively requesting donations for the rescued children, the agency had received around 60 inquiries on how to donate funds as of Monday. The inquiries came from across Ohio and around the country, with two all the way from Canada.

"The outpouring of love and support for the situation in the Vinton County community has been truly overwhelming, and we are incredibly grateful to our community and individuals from across the state for wanting to help," SCOJFS wrote on social media.

The organization asks people to "hold on to funds they want to donate" for now. SCOJFS is working on the best way to set up a fund for the children, and is expected to provide more information on how and what to donate soon.

SCOJFS said it cannot verify who created an Amazon wish list of items supposedly for the rescued children.

Police found the children, ages 18 months to 18 years old, confined in a small room in a small home in the village of Hamden, around 80 miles southeast of Columbus.

Seven children were taken to hospitals, including one in critical condition.

Authorities arrested the four adults who lived in the house. Gary Siders Sr., 73, Gary Siders Jr., 36, Christina Siders, 67, and Elizabeth Siders, 33. Each adult faces 16 counts of felony child endangerment.

South Central Ohio Job and Family Services said in a statement that if it does begin accepting donations on behalf of the children before a trust is established, the money will be held in a government account.

The agency says donations will not go toward the cost of care for the children while they're in the agency's custody.

Anyone interested in donating through SCOJFS can contact Shannon Kellough at 740-772-7451, or at shannon.kellough@jfs.ohio.gov.

SCOJFS said some people have also asked about becoming foster parents. Anyone seeking additional information on fostering can email Jesssica Benner at jessica.benner@jfs.ohio.gov or Breanne Campbell at Breanne.campbell@jfs.ohio.gov.

"The kindness and compassion shown by our community and across the state remind us that even in difficult circumstances, people come together to make a difference," SCOJFS wrote. "Thank you for your continued support and generosity."