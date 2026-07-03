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250th birthday events threaten to be derailed by heat wave

NPR | By Anastasia Tsioulcas,
A Martínez
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:12 AM EDT

Tomorrow, the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary. The planning of events has been marked by the cancellation of long scheduled programs.

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Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.