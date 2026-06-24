Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee's latest stint as university advisor ends

Former Ohio State University President E. Gordon Gee is leaving OSU for the third time, after his contract as an advisor to the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society ended.

Current Ohio State President Ravi Bellamkonda told WOSU's All Sides with Amy Juravich on Wednesday Gee didn't express interest in renewing his one-year contract. Gee was brought in by former Ohio State President Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. to advise the center, which was mandated by the Ohio General Assembly.

Gee's third stint at Ohio State, after two previous presidential tenures, was rocky, as was the university's past year.

Ohio State experienced several controversies including Ted Carter's resignation as university president, billionaire Les Wexner's connections to Jeffrey Epstein and a Salmon P. Chase Center professor assaulting a cameraman who tried to question Gee.

Gee said via email his most recent time at OSU was "wonderful."

"Indeed I have finished my year at the University and it was such a wonderful experience to be reconnected. I had a glorious time and am grateful for the opportunity. I am the President Emeritus of the University so I will continue to be of any help and support to the new President and the University whenever possible," Gee said.

Bellamkonda echoed Gee and said the university will still maintain a relationship with Gee.

"He'll still be involved with the university in some way. He's an emeritus president, and he visits, and I'm happy to talk to him. I have a great relationship with him, but he's no longer on contract with Ohio State," Bellamkonda said.

Lee Strang, director of the Chase Center, also released a statement praising Gee's time as an advisor to the university.

"Over the past year, President Emeritus Gee shared his wisdom, based on decades of higher education experience, with the President, as well as leadership of the Glenn College, the Chase Center, and the Moritz College of Law," Strang said.