Shawnee Tribe acquires land in homelands, eyeing World Heritage Site protections

This article was originally published by KOSU, an independent news service based in Oklahoma.

The Shawnee Tribe acquired two properties from its original homelands in the Midwest this year, according to Chief Ben Barnes.

The lands are located in southern Indiana and Peebles, Ohio, respectively. The latter borders Serpent Mound , an effigy mound created by Indigenous Americans dating back thousands of years.

"We believe that the most likely architects of that site were Shawnee people, were our own ancestors, so we feel that site is vitally important," Barnes said. "It's our hope that the acquisition of that parcel is the first of many to securing a buffer around Serpent Mound so that we can help preserve that site in perpetuity."

Barnes said the tribe – today headquartered in northeast Oklahoma – can help protect the site as a result, and that he hopes the mound will be granted "World Heritage" status.

The World Heritage List comprises landmarks deemed culturally and historically valuable by the World Heritage Committee, protected under international agreements authorized by the United Nations.

Only a few protected locations exist in Ohio through Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks , a collection of eight earthen enclosures built by Indigenous Americans more than 2,000 years ago. Serpent Mound is on a tentative list through an application submitted by the Department of the Interior in 2008, but it is still not one of the 26 protected sites in the U.S.

The second parcel is located in southern Indiana near the Hoosier National Forest, sitting next to another tract held by the tribe.

Barnes said the tribe hopes to continue acquiring similar land.

"These are lands that were originally homelands to Shawnee people. It's where we are from, it's the site of our beginnings, and it is important and historic and necessary for us to understand and celebrate our beginnings," Barnes said. "... These places need protected. And if we don't advocate, fight for the beautiful things of this world, those things will be consumed."