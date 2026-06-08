New solar co-op aims to help nonprofits install clean energy, lower bills

A new Cincinnati program aims to help nonprofits install solar panels to support energy affordability and the city's climate goals. It's a cooperative called Solarize Nonprofits.

Members will learn how to go solar together through a cohort model. The co-op program will also provide financing, vetted installers and help filing for tax credits.

Cincinnati has previously supported solar co-ops for residents, which involve education, technical assistance and group purchasing power to reduce the costs of solar panels.

“The thought was, well, if a co-op model can work for residents, why could it not work for houses of worship and nonprofits?” says Nikki Vandivort, the city's Clean Energy and Climate Resilience Manager.

Vandivort says the city is starting Solarize Nonprofits now because a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows tax-exempt entities to receive federal solar tax credits as a direct cash refund, expires at the end of 2027.

Another reason is to help nonprofits combat rising electricity bills. Duke Energy is looking to increase electric distribution charges for Ohio customers. Data centers are also increasing demand for power.

“We definitely want to promote energy efficiency and clean energy to assist folks with their energy affordability in their homes, in these nonprofits,” Vandivort says. “Energy volatility has been a major issue for, I think, everybody. We just want to be here to support the community to be able to make these choices.”

She says Cincinnati receives enough sunlight to make solar energy a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

The Solarize program will support the Green Cincinnati Plan goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“We also have specific goals related to buildings and energy and development of clean energy,” Vandivort said.

The city is launching the Solarize Nonprofits co-op program with its partners RE-volv, Solar United Neighbors and Faith Communities Go Green. Becoming a member is free.

The program will expand to include a resurrected residential co-op this fall for people wanting to install solar on their homes.

Who is eligible?

The solar co-op program is currently open to any tax-exempt organization, including traditional nonprofits, houses of worship, schools and local governments, Vandivort says.

Nonprofits in Southwest Ohio, including Hamilton and Montgomery counties and any county touching those two can join.

“It behooves you to have ownership of your own building, but if you have a long-term lease on the building, then that might be something that's doable. Or if you have a really good relationship with the landlord of your building, that might be doable,” Vandivort adds.

How to learn more

The Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability, Solar United Neighbors, RE-volv and Faith Communities Go Green launched the program Monday, June 8. There is a webinar at 6 p.m. as part of Cincinnati Climate Week. Register and find the link to join here.

More information is available at the program's website, southwestohiosolar.org.

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