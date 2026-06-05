Watch: Ohio auditor candidate Annette Blackwell speaks at Akron Press Club

The Akron Press Club will host state auditor candidate Annette Blackwell at a luncheon Friday.

Blackwell is scheduled to speak at noon. Watch her remarks live below, or on Ideastream Public Media's YouTube channel.

Blackwell will speak about her campaign and priorities for the state.

Blackwell, a Democrat, moved to Ohio from Selma, Ala. at age 2. She was elected mayor of Maple Heights in November 2015, making her the first female and Black mayor in the city’s history.

Before holding elected office, Blackwell spent years in the private sector, including at Key Bank (formerly Ameritrust), University Hospitals and 16 years at Deloitte and Ryan, focusing largely on property taxes.

Blackwell holds a B.A. in public relations and corporate communications from Ursuline College. She is a graduate of Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland.

The Akron Press Club hosted Ohio auditor candidate Frank LaRose last week. Watch his remarks again here.