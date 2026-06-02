Ohio lawmakers to take up $3.7B capital budget for schools, local projects

State lawmakers will soon look over a $3.7 billion capital budget, which sets aside money for state and local construction projects such as building and renovating K-12 schools, universities and state facilities; improvements at state parks and local arts and cultural sites; and to update services.

Senate Bill 450 is sponsored by Senate Finance Chair Jet Cirino (R-Kirkland). The largest areas of spending are:



$600 million for school building assistance

$510 for local infrastructure projects, including $10 million for East Cleveland and $10 million for townships under 5,000 residents

$346.5 million for improvements at behavioral health facilities

$236.8 million for prisons

$210 million for Clean Ohio and low-interest loans to local governments

$208 million for statewide developmental disabilities centers

$142.2 million for cultural, arts and history projects

$122.6 million for state building renovations

$76.9 million for state parks

$61 million for Hughes and Ramseyer Halls at Ohio State University

$58.1 million for renovations at the Ohio Historical Center in Columbus

$52.8 million for renovations at Ohio Army and Air National Guard facilities

$49.5 million in aid for smaller state institutions: Shawnee State University, Cincinnati State Community College, Rio Grande Community College, Youngstown State’s Steubenville branch

$38 million for dam rehabilitation

$35 million for a new youth psychiatric facility

$29.1 million for renovations at Central State University, one of Ohio’s two historically Black universities

$24.1 million for the Ohio State Fair

$24 million to the Ohio Department of Taxation to modernize the state’s electronic tax filing system

$10 million for OARnet, the network that provides broadband for Ohio’s educational institutions

$10 million for the expansion of the state’s Supercomputer Center

"There are always millions more dollars worth of projects requested than can be approved," said Cirino in a statement. "We worked closely with House Finance Chairman Brian Stewart evaluating and prioritizing key projects around the state to make sure this community based budget is fiscally responsible."

The House version of the capital budget hasn't been formally introduced, but a spokesperson for House leadership said it's identical to SB 450. It’ll be sponsored by House Finance Chair Brian Stewart (R-Ashville).

“This Capital Budget is well-rounded, with support for local projects that equally prioritizes both rural and urban communities across Ohio,” Stewart said in an emailed statement. “I’m proud to say that every single county in the state will receive funding to support critical projects and strengthen local communities.”

The first hearing on the capital budget is set for Tuesday. Lawmakers expect to pass it by the time they break next week for the summer and to campaign for the fall election.