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Leo Woodall discusses his role as a piano tuner with hyperacusis in the movie 'Tuner'

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny
Published May 16, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Leo Woodall about his role as a piano tuner with hyperacusis in the new movie "Tuner."

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Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny