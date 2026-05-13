Cavaliers tie series but need to solve road woes to advance over Pistons

Donovan Mitchell delivered a historic performance Monday night, likely saving the Cavaliers season. For now.

Mitchell scored 39 second-half points to tie an NBA playoff record, leading Cleveland to a 112-103 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The victory evened the best-of-seven matchup at 2-2 heading back to Detroit for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto said Mitchell’s breakout performance was helped by steadier play from James Harden.

“James Harden was making all those turnovers in the Toronto series and the same thing in Detroit," Pluto said. "He's playing with more poise. He was more like the James Harden who played well for the Cavs in the regular season. In other words, I think it's a combination of the two of them, and that freed up of them to just go out and score more. And maybe they're figuring out a little bit how to handle the Pistons."

The Cavs now return to Detroit trying to solve another lingering problem; They've lost six straight playoff road games dating back to last season and are 4-13 on the road in the postseason since 2023, the first season with Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland.

“The Pistons have two of the last three games on their home court in Detroit," Pluto said. "It's time to change that."

Pluto said momentum in the series appeared to shift during Game 4, as the Cavs responded physically and emotionally after dropping the first two games in Detroit. He said Cleveland’s effort mirrored coach Kenny Atkinson’s recent comments about “changing the narrative” in the series.

“Early in the series, remember ... Atkinson complained some about the officiating, not calling enough fouls and all that," Pluto said. "Well, now Detroit's doing it. Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff mentioned how the fact that in (Game 4), Donovan Mitchell shot 15 free throws, which is more than the entire Detroit team and that kind of stuff."

Pluto said another goal for Atkinson was to plant some doubt in Detroit’s mindset.

“Detroit was feeling very confident because they had won their last three games in the first round," Pluto said. "And then they were able to knock off the Cavs in a couple of games in Detroit to start the next series. And the Pistons are a young team ... they were feeling pretty good about themselves. And basically, what the Cavs wanted to do was rock Detroit."

With the series now reduced to a best-of-three, Pluto said Game 5 could prove decisive.

“Kenny Atkinson talked about this the other day ... when you play every other day in the second round and the games are so physical, he talked about the war of attrition," Pluto said. "What team physically and emotionally can handle that going out there every other day. Because in these playoff games, guys play more minutes, your key players, than they do during the regular season."

Pluto talked about what to watch for in Wednesday’s Game 5.

“Watch James Harden, is he starting to make turnovers, throw the ball at the other team, or does he look like he's composed?" Pluto said. "Secondly, watch the rebounding. When the Pistons beat the Cavs, they tend to just pound them on the boards. That was a big change in Game 4. And a real change was that in that game, it wasn't the Cav's making all the turnovers. Detroit did. So, see if they could take that and have that happen. Detroit in other words, on the defensive end, be good on the boards. And force Detroit to throw the ball around and make a bunch of mistakes.”

Game 5 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.