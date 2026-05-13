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An astrophysicist's take on the government's UAP files: 'Just more fuzzy blob videos'

NPR | By Scott Detrow,
Jordan-Marie SmithChristopher IntagliataGabriel J. Sánchez
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with astrophysicist Adam Frank about the government's release of files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.