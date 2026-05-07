Former Franklin Co. Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade found guilty of reckless homicide

Former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade was found guilty of reckless homicide by a jury on Thursday. The judge declared a mistrial on a murder charge.

Meade was accused of killing 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in 2020. This was the second trial for Meade after the first, two years ago, ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Judge David Young read the verdict after the jury deliberated for two days. Meade's bond was revoked.

Meade and Goodson’s family were present in the courtroom.

Unlike last time, Meade didn't take the stand in his own defense.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses, while the defense only called four.

Jurors didn’t have to determine whether or not Meade killed Goodson, but whether he was justified in doing so.

Meade was with a U.S. Marshals task force on an unsuccessful fugitive search when he claimed he saw Goodson waving a gun inside a car. That prompted Meade to follow Goodson home. Goodson was shot in the back six times while entering his home in the Northland area the day he was killed.

Goodson was wearing wireless earbuds while carrying a sandwich bag. Authorities found a gun on him, which had the safety on. Goodson also had a concealed carry permit.

Meade was not wearing a body worn camera at the time and he was the only direct witness to the shooting.

Meade will be sentenced at a later date. He could face 15 years to life in prison.