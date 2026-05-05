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Columbus Zoo evacuated for second time in four days due to safety threat

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Stu Osborne
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:29 PM EDT
Sign for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay at the entrance of the facility.
Darrin McDonald
/
WOSU
Sign for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay at the entrance of the facility.

Visitors at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium were evacuated Tuesday morning after a threat of a potential active shooter was called into the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Zoo leadership decided to evacuate all guests and staff out of an abundance of caution. The zoo later said in a statement all guests, staff and animals are safe.

This is the second time in the last week that the zoo was evacuated due to an alleged threat. The Columbus Zoo and several other zoos around the state were evacuated on Saturday.

The zoo will remain closed for the rest of the day as Delaware County deputies work with the zoo's security teams to investigate.
Stu Osborne
See stories by Stu Osborne