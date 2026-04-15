Senior advisor to Ohio State president resigns one month after Ted Carter's departure

One of former Ohio State President Ted Carter's cabinet members has resigned from the university.

Chris Kabourek was senior vice president in the Office of Administration and Planning and senior advisor to the president.

He started at Ohio State in November 2024, following Carter to Ohio State from the University of Nebraska where Kabourek served as interim president after Carter's departure there.

Ohio State President Ravi Bellamkonda's office announced the resignation Tuesday, saying in an emailed statement "we wish him the best moving forward."

No reason for the resignation was given. Kabourek's base salary at Ohio State was $550,000.

Carter resigned as OSU's president on March 9 after disclosing an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources for a personal business.

Carter has been connected to podcaster Krisanthe Vlachos who contracted with WOSU for $93,716 to record 50 episodes of her show. The one-year contract was set to run from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email that the internal investigation regarding Carter is ongoing. He also said Ohio State police are not involved at this time.